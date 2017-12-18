The secrets behind fake snow
- Published
It looks like many of us will miss out on a white Christmas (again!) but don't worry, you can get your festive fix of the 'white stuff' on the latest edition of Weather World.
In the programme the team visits the world's leading manufacturer of fake snow, which creates wintry scenes like this icy cave for the film and television industry.
For more than 35 years Snow Business in Gloucestershire has been providing artificial snow to films such as Star Wars, James Bond and Harry Potter, and on Weather World you can see how they transform an ordinary outdoor scene into a winter wonderland.
Presenters Nick Miller and Sarah Keith-Lucas also see how they can make real snow on demand, which as well as for film and TV, is also used in ski shows and for testing in the automotive industry.
And Nick and Sarah have a go at finding out what's best for a snowball fight, fake or real snow?
Also watch Weather World for a look back at 2017's biggest weather stories and storms.
Catch the latest Weather World on the BBC News Channel over the Christmas period, watch on the BBC iPlayer or go to bbc.co.uk/weatherworld.
The first episode airs on Friday December 22nd at 23:30 GMT.