Canada’s vicious circle of extreme heat and wildfires

5th July 2021 Last updated at 17:14
Summer has barely begun, and Canada has seen an unprecedented heatwave.

Lytton in British Columbia recorded the country's highest ever temperature last week, and though the current forecast is cooler it is still above average for the time of year.

The same area also saw devastating wildfires, thunderstorms and lightning.

BBC Weather's Simon King looks at how these wildfires and weather events can be connected in a vicious cycle of extreme weather.

