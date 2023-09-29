October warm spell likely as September breaks records
With nights drawing in and Storm Angus recently bringing strong winds and rain, the early September heatwave might seem a distant memory.
However, that heatwave and above average temperatures generally will have made it one of the warmest Septembers on record in the UK.
This also ties in with global average temperatures which are running at record warmth too.
Warmer weather is expected to extend into the beginning of October.
According to the Central England Temperature (CET) series - the longest record of temperature in the world - September was warmer than any of the summer months of June, July or August.
The average maximum temperature has been 22 degrees Celsius, beating the previous record of 20.9C set in 1895.
In terms of the mean temperature which averages out maximum and minimum temperatures, up to the 26 September it has been nearly four degrees above average in the CET series.
The high temperatures have been partly due to the extensive and record heatwave at the start of September. There were seven consecutive days when the temperature rose above 30C.
Global heat
The heat seen in the United Kingdom is also reflected in what we have seen elsewhere.
For France, Germany, Denmark and Austria, September was also the warmest on record. In France, the mean temperature was over a degree higher then the previous warmest set in 1949.
Globally, temperatures have spiked since the start of June with the last few months being the warmest on record - and by quite a margin.
Berkeley Earth, an organisation that tracks global temperatures, said in their August temperature assessment that 2023 is "virtually certain to be the warmest year on record".
Scientists have previously suggested that with the presence of El Niño in the Pacific, a warming phase of a natural weather pattern, global temperatures are expected to be higher.
The margin at which the globe has warmed since the summer has surprised some.
Professor Ed Hawkins from the University of Reading recently said "global temperatures in 2023 are extraordinary". He commented that global temperatures are breaking records by "shocking" amounts.
Warm October
Back in the United Kingdom, the warmer than average weather is expected to continue into the start of October.
On Sunday, the first day of October, the temperature in south-east England is likely to peak at 24C. This is around six degrees higher than average for the time of year.
If the temperature does indeed go above 23C as expected, it would be the warmest October day in five years and the warmest start to the month since 2011.
While this warmth will be limited to the south-east, other parts of the UK will also see slightly higher than average temperatures until Monday.
There are some signs that we may see a return of warmer weather again later in the first week of October.
