How are UK winters changing?
As global temperatures continue to rise, Ben Rich looks at what this means for our winters, in the latest edition of Climate Check.
The question everyone wants answered at this time of year is whether or not it snow at Christmas. Helen Willetts has the answer.
There are lots of variables that affect when snow will fall in the UK, like the sea and air temperature and the amount of rain in the atmosphere.
We look at what science can tell us about how different types of weather can affect our behaviour.
Ben Rich looks at how some of the extreme weather around the world in 2022 shows why we should care about climate change.
Forecasting hazardous storms should get a big boost from the new Meteosat just launched to orbit.
Matt Taylor explains the difference between severe weather warnings meant for the public and cold weather alerts, which are aimed at public health providers.