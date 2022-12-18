Rare 'hair ice' spotted in Scotland

Wales facing heavy rain from Sunday to Tuesday
The warning comes as the ambulance service says it is experiencing high demand.
At first glance, you might think that Santa's lost his beard somewhere on the forest floor.
This white, hair-like phenomenon is actually hundreds of delicate strands of ice - and is quite unusual.
Also known as ice wool, frost flowers or frost beard, hair ice is a type of frost that only forms under extremely specific conditions.
The hair-like ice crystals are formed on humid winter nights when the temperature is just below zero. However, weather conditions are only part of the recipe for hair ice to form - it also needs the help of a particular fungus found in moist, rotting wood.
The presence of the fungus Exidiopsis effusa leads to a process known as 'ice segregation', enabling the ice to form very thin hairs with a diameter of about 0.01mm and to keep this shape for many hours when the temperatures are close to freezing. Wood without the fungus present will see ice form in crusts instead.
The strands of 'hair' can grow up to 20cm in length, but although they look silky smooth, they are incredibly fragile and will quickly melt if touched or exposed to the winter sun, which is why managing to catch sight of these frost flowers is such a delight.
As global temperatures continue to rise, Ben Rich looks at what this means for our winters, in the latest edition of Climate Check.
About 1,700 properties are still cut off, despite dozens of staff being drafted in to fix the network.
BBC Wales meteorologist Derek Brockway honoured to have gritter named after him.
Forecasting hazardous storms should get a big boost from the new Meteosat just launched to orbit.
The Met Office says areas covered by the extended warning could see fresh snowfalls on higher ground.