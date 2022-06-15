Why are showers so hard to forecast?
Ben Rich explains why showers are so tricky to predict.
The European heatwave is bringing hot weather to parts of the UK. Helen Willetts explains how high the temperatures might get and how long it could last.
Ben Rich explains why showers are so tricky to predict.
Whether you are watching the sky from your window or your garden, clouds can change the skyscape. But they can also tell you a lot about the weather.
BBC Weather carries National Severe Weather Warnings which are issued by the Met Office. But how does the warning system work?
As the BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary Sarah Keith-Lucas looks back at the some of the most striking summer weather events over the decades.
The start of 2022 has brought more of the searing heatwaves and bouts of severe winter weather we're expecting in a changing climate.
Do you know your cold fronts from your isobars? Take the weather forecast challenge.