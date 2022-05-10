Beautiful displays as spring blooms across the UK
Pink and white flowers have been adorning trees as the cherry blossom season peaks.
The severe storm has already brought more than 200mm of rain to some areas and heavier rainfall is possible as it skirts up the east coast of the country.
Whether you are watching the sky from your window or your garden, clouds can change the skyscape. But they can also tell you a lot about the weather.
Do you know your cold fronts from your isobars? Take the weather forecast challenge.
Satellite images show gusts of up to 60mph blowing dust across Colorado and plumes of smoke in New Mexico.
Louise Lear explains the different factors that affect the strength of UV radiation.
While it’s the wettest May on record in Valencia, Norway is at risk of forest fires after one of its driest Aprils. Darren Bett looks at these contrasting weather stories.