Weather Quiz: do you know your forecast?
Do you know your cold fronts from your isobars? Take the weather forecast challenge.
These wave-like asperitas clouds are seen so infrequently they were only added to the World Meteorological Organisation's International Cloud Atlas five years ago. BBC Weather forecaster Simon King explains more.
Do you know your cold fronts from your isobars? Take the weather forecast challenge.
It's frequently mentioned in the forecast but what exactly is pressure and how does it drive the weather around us?
Fronts are a familiar feature on forecasts, but what can they tell us about the weather conditions we can expect?
Staving off the worst impacts of climate change is possible, say scientists, but immediate action is needed.
What you need to know about weather forecasts on your phone
Rainbows are an optical illusion but what weather conditions are needed for them to appear?