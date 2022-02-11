BBC Centenary: BBC Weather’s most memorable moments

BBC A TV weather chart from November 1936

BBC Weather is celebrating its centenary and to mark this milestone here are 10 of the standout moments from its 100 year history.

The inaugural broadcast

BBC Weather made its debut with a radio broadcast on 14 November 1922. By 26 March 1923 the forecast had become a daily event.

Although the weather report made a brief TV appearance in November 1936 the pre-war audience was tiny as so few homes had a television set. However, it made its return to TV in 1949 using a map with captions to illustrate the forecast.

The first BBC weatherman

BBC Forecaster George Cowling in 1954

George Cowling was the first forecaster to appear in vision standing before a map. On 11 January 1954 the 34-year-old set the tone for BBC Weather broadcasts, which aimed to stress the continuity of the forecast from one day to the next.

He believed that he should deliver the forecast that "the man on the street" would understand. During his debut he introduced a personal touch when he said the weather on the following day would be good for drying washing.

The first BBC weatherwoman

BBC Barbara Edwards had to deal with unsolicited advice from viewers about her clothing

It was not until 20 years later that the first female weather presenter appeared on BBC TV.

Barbara Edwards made her small screen debut in 1974. As a qualified meteorologist Barbara blazed a trail for women in weather. She later admitted she had been unprepared for the level of scrutiny that the role brought, when she found herself receiving some uninvited feedback on her clothing from some viewers.

The Great Storm

BBC Winds battered the south of England in what was the worst storm to hit the country since 1703

The Great Storm of 1987 was a powerful storm described by the UK Met Office as a "once in 200 year" event. With winds gusting up to 100mph, it was estimated that well over 15 million trees were blown down across England and Wales, including six of the giant trees in Sevenoaks that gave the town its name.

Radio and TV weather forecasts were limited then but lessons were certainly learnt on how to improve and communicate a forecast.

To this day people still talk about the storm and refer to it as the "Michael Fish hurricane", largely because the night before the event he had promised the nation there wouldn't be a hurricane.

The storm also brought about the inception of weather warnings to help deliver the forecast of dangerous conditions more clearly.

The famous magnetic symbols

BBC Bill Giles in 1975 using symbols that were magnetic and prone to falling off

BBC Weather's magnetic weather symbols will always have a place in some people's hearts.

Although they were designed to give viewers a more precise indication of what to expect and where, they frequently went wonky and fell off the maps live on air.

By 1985 the symbols were replaced with new technology, when the most advanced computerised weather display system in the world came into operation at the BBC.

Sharing the conversation

BBC Weather Watchers/ Alison BBC Weather Watchers photo by 'Alison' of Porthcawl, Bridgend

In 2010 the BBC Weather Twitter account was launched. Since then there have been more than 106,000 tweets on subjects as diverse as warnings about winter storms to the latest edition of our special programme Climate Check.

In October 2020 BBC Weather joined Instagram .

Pictures from our photo sharing community BBC Weather Watchers are regularly featured on our social media platforms and you can join the more than 290,000 people who have already signed up here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/weatherwatchers/.

Name that storm

BBC Storm names 2021-2022

You might remember the 2013 St Jude storm but in fact the name was not given by the Met Office. It was coined by the media. The official name for the St Jude storm is Christian or Carmen.

However, in September 2015 the Met Office, in collaboration with their Irish counterparts Met Éireann, began naming storms. The first was Storm Abigail on 12-13 November that year and a total of 11 were named over 2015-2016 season.

Later the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute decided to adopt the same naming system and now joins with the UK and Ireland to help name storms.

The practice has proved a success in helping to raise awareness of severe weather in the UK and crucially prompting people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or their property.

Phew! It's hot

Cambridge Botanic Garden The board at the University of Cambridge's botanic garden showed the record-breaking temperature

25 July 2019 was an absolute scorcher. In fact it was the hottest day ever recorded in the UK.

The weather station at the University of Cambridge Botanic Garden recorded 38.7C, beating the previous UK record of 38.5C set in Faversham, Kent, in 2003. Staff working at the garden tweeted: "No wonder we all felt as if we'd melted."

Crank the heating up

Press Association Men clearing snow on the Gravesend to Meopham road in Kent in 1947

The volume of snow that blanketed the UK in 1947 was the last thing people needed as the country tried to recover from World War Two. While still under food rationing, the country was paralysed by 10ft snow drifts. Roads and railways were blocked, workers including miners could not get to work and at one point it was estimated that London had less than a week's worth of coal left in its stocks.

Meanwhile, in the countryside the snow was so deep that farmers were unable to reach their livestock and animals starved to death in frozen fields.

Snowmageddon

via Getty Images Princetown, Dartmoor, in the winter of 1963

Just 16 years later, in 1963, another bitter winter gripped the nation. The coldest one in living memory seemed relentless and dragged on for more than three months. Temperatures were so low that rivers, lakes and even parts of the sea froze over.

On 25 February 1963 a record low of -21C was recorded and BBC News reported: "By the time this blizzard had finally blown itself out, 200 main roads were impassable and 95,000 miles of road were snowbound."

BBC Weather will be sharing more stories from its history, as well as its plans for the future, throughout this centenary year.