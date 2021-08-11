Weather Quiz: Take the weather words challenge
In the world of weather there are some wonderful words, how many do you know?
Human activity is causing unprecedented changes in our climate - that's the main message in the latest report from the IPCC.
It means more droughts and heatwaves, but also the increasing threat of floods.
In this month's Climate Check, Ben Rich explains why a warmer world will also be a wetter one for some.
In the world of weather there are some wonderful words, how many do you know?
The strike was captured as Storm Henri approached the north-east of the US, bringing heavy rain.
Wildfires occur across the world, but weather conditions can intensify them and widen the spread. The fires can make their own weather, creating a vicious circle.
Fronts are a familiar feature on forecasts, but what can they tell us about the weather conditions we can expect?
US scientists say July's land and ocean temperature was 0.93C (1.68F) above the 20th Century average.
Whether you are watching the sky from your window or your garden, clouds can change the skyscape. But they can also tell you a lot about the weather.