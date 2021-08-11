Death toll in north Turkey floods rises to 40
Flash floods in northern Turkey are the country's second natural disaster this month.
Human activity is causing unprecedented changes in our climate - that's the main message in the latest report from the IPCC.
It means more droughts and heatwaves, but also the increasing threat of floods.
In this month's Climate Check, Ben Rich explains why a warmer world will also be a wetter one for some.
Parts of Europe are experiencing extreme temperatures this week, with more forecast this weekend for Iberia. Matt Taylor explains why it is so hot, and why temperature records can take a while to verify.
Boulders fall on a Himalayan highway, killing at least 13 people and trapping many more.
At least 65 people have been killed as the fires continue to spread amid an intense heatwave.
The Status of Ireland Climate 2020 report also shows that sea levels around the coast are rising.