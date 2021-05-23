Why has May been so wet?
Many parts of the UK have already seen rainfall totals exceeding the monthly average - so why has it been such a soggy month?
India prepares again as a storm in the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify. With landfall predicted on Wednesday, major disruption is expected for NE India and Bangladesh. Chris Fawkes has an update
Almost three quarters of a month's worth of rain fell on some parts of NI in just a day and a half.
Weather apps have struggled to predict the forecast as May sees more showers than previous years.
Days of severe weather has caused extensive damage throughout the southern US.
Hailstones as big as 4 inches (10cm) in diameter have been reported.
What's behind the recent wintry spell of weather - and how often do we see snow in May?