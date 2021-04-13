Search for a location

Climate Check

13th April 2021 Last updated at 09:03
From destructive tornadoes to record high temperatures, the start of northern hemisphere spring has brought extreme weather around the globe.

Meanwhile carbon dioxide levels are continuing to rise, despite temporary cuts in emissions due to the pandemic.

BBC Weather's Ben Rich reports on the latest developments in our changing climate.

