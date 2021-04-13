Climate Check

What is wind chill?
Why does a chilly day feel so much colder when the wind is blowing?
From destructive tornadoes to record high temperatures, the start of northern hemisphere spring has brought extreme weather around the globe.
Meanwhile carbon dioxide levels are continuing to rise, despite temporary cuts in emissions due to the pandemic.
BBC Weather's Ben Rich reports on the latest developments in our changing climate.
Why does a chilly day feel so much colder when the wind is blowing?
One impact of lockdown is that there has been a big reduction in light pollution in some areas.
Activity on the sun, crucial for generating the charged particles we see in the sky as the aurora, is now on the increase . Our BBC Weather Watchers have grabbed some great shots of the recently and there could be more opportunities in the coming years as solar activity increases. Simon King finds out more.
Spring means the return of growth and colour to our homes and gardens. But how can weather conditions bring an early start - or unscheduled delay - to these signs of spring?
The stunning Scottish snowscape beat nine other finalists in the online public vote.
It’s definitely cold, sometimes crunchy and often sparkly. But do you know your hoar frost from your rime? Here’s Stav Danaos with all your frosty facts.