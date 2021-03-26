More chances to see the Northern Lights

The Northern Lights - or Aurora Borealis - are one of nature's greatest shows, and our BBC Weather Watchers have sent some great shots recently. There could be the opportunity for more of the same over the coming years as activity on the sun, crucial for generating the charged particles we see in the sky as the aurora, is now on the increase as part of an 11-year cycle. Simon King spoke to an aurora chaser from the Arctic Circle to find out more.