More chances to see the Northern Lights

Rain brings waterfalls to Australia's Uluru
A "unique and extraordinary" sight has come to the sacred rock, after days of heavy rain.
The Northern Lights - or Aurora Borealis - are one of nature's greatest shows, and our BBC Weather Watchers have sent some great shots recently. There could be the opportunity for more of the same over the coming years as activity on the sun, crucial for generating the charged particles we see in the sky as the aurora, is now on the increase as part of an 11-year cycle. Simon King spoke to an aurora chaser from the Arctic Circle to find out more.
The stunning Scottish snowscape beat nine other finalists in the online public vote.
Spring is officially here, but what does it mean, and why does it happen?
Damage has been reported in affected areas as Sydney and other cities are braced for more downpours.
People in parts of south-west England report seeing a "streak of light" hurtling across the sky.
The Northern Lights can cause spectacular light shows across the Northern Hemisphere. But what is behind them?