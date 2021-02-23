Stunning sunrise skies captured across England

Tuesday morning brought vivid skies across England. Here's a selection of those spectacular sunrises photographed by BBC Weather Watchers.

There are clues in the weather forecast that can help you plan that perfect shot. BBC Weather's Matt Taylor gives his top tips on how to capture the perfect sunrise.

GOforitgrandma/Weather Watchers A red sky above Earby, Lancashire

AmberandRoxy/Weather Watchers The sky was also painted red in Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

MCRShaun/Weather Watchers Manchester's skyline was seen against a red backdrop

Bootleg/Weather Watchers Fiery sunrise in Leeds

bowlandbelle/Weather Watchers A colourful start to the day in Grindleton, Lancashire

costadaddy/Weather Watchers costadaddy photographed this burst of sunrise colour Clapham, North Yorkshire

kidda/Weather Watchers The vibrant colours accentuated the clouds in Woodham, County Durham

Beverley Senturk/Weather Watchers Enjoying the early morning walk in Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Farmer Jim/Weather Watchers A spectacular view of the sunrise in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire