Last decade confirmed as warmest on record
Global data from three agencies also shows that 2019 was the second warmest year since 1850.
Emergency services are removing debris across the country after two days of storms across England.
Australian Open qualifying is cancelled for the day because of rain after earlier delays caused by the "very poor" air quality from ongoing bushfires in the country.
UK scientists say the recent fires in Australia are a foretaste of decades to come.
How Australia has been battling bushfires during a devastating fire season.
Dramatic time-lapse footage shows lightning swirling around the Taal volcano as it spewed ash.