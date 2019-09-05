How do hurricanes form?
Tomasz Schafernaker takes a look at the formation of Cape Verde-type hurricanes and where their energy comes from.
Flood waters submerge Mumbai following extreme monsoon rain in India. Chris Fawkes explains what caused the deluge and looks at the forecast for the next few days.
Sarah Keith-Lucas explains how we measure the strength of hurricanes.
What exactly is a cyclone? Sarah Keith-Lucas explains the terminology behind these potentially deadly storms.
Will the weather help or hinder proceedings at Old Trafford for the fourth Ashes test?
Ivraj Singh lost his wife and four other family members in the flood at Hell's Gate National Park.
Nick Miller explains why the meteorological seasons follow a different pattern to their astronomical cousins.