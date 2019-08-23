Boscastle flooding: 15 years on
On 16th August 2004 a devastating flood swept through Boscastle, Cornwall. We look back at a dramatic day of weather.
Rain stopped play on day one of the third Test, but a warm and dry spell is on the way for the weekend.
BBC Weather's Simon King has the forecast for the next few days.
On 16th August 2004 a devastating flood swept through Boscastle, Cornwall. We look back at a dramatic day of weather.
Have you ever wondered why your home or car thermometer gives a different reading to the forecast temperature?
It's the time of year when we really start to notice the strength of the the sun. Helen Willetts explains the factors that affect UV radiation.
BBC NI weather presenter and keen runner Cecilia Daly answers some frequently asked questions.
A hot spell is coming our way for the long weekend, as warm air drifts in from the continent.
How much did the sailors know about the catastrophic weather conditions they were facing in 1979?