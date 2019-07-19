Partial lunar eclipse on Apollo 11 anniversary
The Moon appears red on the day of the 50th anniversary of the historic space flight.
Simon King takes a look at the weather prospects for Royal Portrush over the weekend.
BBC Weather presenter Simon King says the sighting in Scotland has caused some 'head scratching'.
Light and fluffy or full and foreboding - clouds can change the sky-scape, Louise Lear looks at how they are formed and what weather they can bring.
How does the weather influence pollen levels? BBC Weather's Louise Lear explains.
Every year, tensions increase between India and Nepal during the monsoon season. Why?
The sea around the UK's most northerly isles are warming up as a result of climate change. But how's this affecting wildlife on the archipelago? Matt Taylor went there to find out.