Weather and pollen
How does the weather influence pollen levels? BBC Weather's Louise Lear explains.
With showers or longer spells of rain in the UK forecast over the next few days, can we expect interruptions to play at The Open? Simon King takes a look.
Every year, tensions increase between India and Nepal during the monsoon season. Why?
The sea around the UK's most northerly isles are warming up as a result of climate change. But how's this affecting wildlife on the archipelago? Matt Taylor went there to find out.
Tomasz Schafernaker takes a look at the formation of Cape Verde-type hurricanes and where their energy comes from.
Light and fluffy or full and foreboding - clouds can change the sky-scape, Louise Lear looks at how they are formed and what weather they can bring.
What exactly is a cyclone? Sarah Keith-Lucas explains the terminology behind these potentially deadly storms.