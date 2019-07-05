Total solar eclipse hits South America
Skywatchers in parts of Chile and Argentina briefly saw the Moon pass directly in front of the Sun.
It's been dry and sunny for the first week of Wimbledon but could we see a shower on Saturday?
BBC Weather's Lucy Martin has the forecast.
375mm of rain fell in Mumbai in just 24 hours bringing major disruption across the city and there's more rain to come as Nick Miller explains.
The record heat experienced across Europe last week was made much more likely by rising temperatures say researchers.
Two days of rain have caused at least 15 deaths and disrupted transport in India's financial capital.
Streets are carpeted in ice which traps vehicles and damages homes in Guadalajara.
Temperatures remain sizzling, rising above 40C (104F) in some areas of Spain.