Ice 1.5m thick as Mexican city hit by freak hail
Streets are carpeted in ice which traps vehicles and damages homes in Guadalajara.
Indian officials say it's been the heaviest rain for a decade after 375mm of rain fell in Mumbai in just 24 hours bringing major disruption across the city.
There's more rain to come as BBC Weather's Nick Miller explains.
Temperatures remain sizzling, rising above 40C (104F) in some areas of Spain.
Susan Powell explains why on a hot and sunny day inland, we may not always get the weather we hoped for along the coast.
Hundreds of homes were without power for almost 24 hour following Saturday's lightning storm.
Matt Taylor explains how the body reacts to high temperatures.
The new record, equivalent to 114.6F, was measured in southern France amid a Europe-wide heatwave.