'Twin tornadoes' spotted in Oklahoma
Like giant lawnmowers, more than a dozen twisters hit Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, including two at once.
Snow in Colorado, Oklahoma floods and storms for Arkansas contrast starkly with high temperatures ahead for Florida as the US deals with all the weather book has in it. Matt Taylor takes a look
Tomasz Schafernaker takes us through this quick animation explaining why showers are difficult to forecast.
It's the time of year when we really start to notice the strength of the the sun. Helen Willetts explains the factors that affect the strength of UV radiation and how to stay safe in the sun.
How does the weather influence pollen levels? BBC Weather's Louise Lear explains.
A spell of severe weather has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a rare 'high' warning.
Millions are at risk as North Korea says this is the worst drought to hit in decades.