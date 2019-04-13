Pollen clouds shroud south-eastern US
Images from North Carolina show the yellow haze, as allergic symptoms surge.
Moving day looks set fair at Augusta but could an active weather front bring thunderstorms on Sunday? Darren Bett takes a look.
Images from North Carolina show the yellow haze, as allergic symptoms surge.
Japan's "hanami" or "flower viewing" season boosted the economy by about $2.7bn, recent statistics show.
Scientists are closer to pinpointing where and when different grass species will trigger hay fever.
Tomasz Schafernaker takes us through this quick animation explaining why showers are difficult to forecast.
At least 70 people have been killed so far and more heavy rain is expected on Saturday.
If you're planning a trip to the seaside on a sunny day inland, will the weather be the same by the coast?