Mudslide erupts in Swiss village
The torrent of mud in the Alpine village of Grugnay seemed to catch onlookers by surprise.
Monsoon rains continue to flood parts of Kerala, India. Chris Fawkes takes a look at what's behind it.
The torrent of mud in the Alpine village of Grugnay seemed to catch onlookers by surprise.
A&E attendances in England in July were at the highest level since records began in 2010.
Firefighters said the cool air meeting hot air had caused the rare force of nature.
Tomasz Schafernaker takes us through this quick animation explaining why showers are difficult to forecast.
Welsh Water says months of early planning had helped avoid the need for a hosepipe ban.
Forecasters expect temperatures of 46-47C in some parts of Portugal, as three die of heatstroke in Spain.