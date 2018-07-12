Why are showers so hard to forecast?
Tomasz Schafernaker takes us through this quick animation explaining why showers are difficult to forecast.
Every five years, rangers on the Farne Islands, off the Northumberland coast, carry out their puffin census.
The counting of the birds is done to assess the health of the colonies on the Farnes. Early indications from this year’s census suggest that bird numbers are declining – and climate change could be the main cause.
Jennifer Bartram went to see the count in action for BBC Look North.
Rains have now receded but the disaster has left extensive damage in its wake.
Weeks of dry weather cause water levels at Spelga Dam to drop, exposing a hidden history.
It's the time of year when we really start to notice the strength of the the sun. Helen Willetts explains the factors that affect the strength of UV radiation and how to stay safe in the sun.
It's the second big monsoon storm of the season and the first to reach Phoenix.
Have you ever wondered why your home or car thermometer gives a different reading to the forecast temperature?