Weather hampers Glenshane firefight
Heat exhaustion fears prevent firefighters from tackling a mile-long gorse fire on the Glenshane Pass.
Have you ever wondered why your home or car thermometer gives a different reading to the forecast temperature?
BBC Weather's Sarah Keith-Lucas explains how meteorologists measure temperature.
The group of young footballers and their coach are believed to be lost deep inside the cave system.
It's the time of year when we really start to notice the strength of the the sun. Helen Willetts explains the factors that affect the strength of UV radiation and how to stay safe in the sun.
Weather Watchers captured a rare phenomenon called a "sun pillar" on Sunday evening.
Compare the temperature in your area to other locations in the UK and around the world.
Matt Taylor explains how the body reacts to high temperatures.