Fun curriculum linked resources to get your class moving while they learn
New videos added! Enhance the wellbeing of your class with irresistibly catchy songs and easy-to-follow dance routines.
Find easy-to-follow active learning videos covering topics including Division, Number Bonds and the Times Tables.
Help 9-11–year-old pupils develop confidence, teamwork and leadership skills so they feel inspired to lead activities.
Need to keep pupils occupied during wet play? Find videos featuring Danger Mouse, Premier League players and more.
Song and movement routines covering Grammar Rules, Prefixes and Suffixes, the Alphabet and more!
Quick easy-to-follow routines to get pupils up and learning, topics include Fractions, Counting, Money and more.
Find all the Super Movers times table films in one place! Great as either introductory films or as a recap.
Welsh language times table films featuring well-known television characters and football mascots.
Discover all the Super Movers Scottish times table films for Early and First Level students.