Super Movers

Fun curriculum linked resources to get your class moving while they learn

Join the Super Movement!

Super Mood Movers

New videos added! Enhance the wellbeing of your class with irresistibly catchy songs and easy-to-follow dance routines.

PRIMARY PSHE

KS1

Find easy-to-follow active learning videos covering topics including Division, Number Bonds and the Times Tables.

KS2

Discover active learning videos covering English, Maths, Science and PSHE, use as a recap or an introduction to a topic.

Get your whole school moving with Super Movers Champions

Help 9-11–year-old pupils develop confidence, teamwork and leadership skills so they feel inspired to lead activities.

PSHE

Find PSHE active learning videos including Right and Wrong, Belief and Revision.

Just for Fun

Need to keep pupils occupied during wet play? Find videos featuring Danger Mouse, Premier League players and more.

Science from the TARDIS

Get up and moving with active learning direct from the TARDIS. Covering the Solar System and Light.

KS1 English

Song and movement routines covering Grammar Rules, Prefixes and Suffixes, the Alphabet and more!

KS1 Maths

Quick easy-to-follow routines to get pupils up and learning, topics include Fractions, Counting, Money and more.

KS2 Maths

Discover KS2 Maths videos featuring Max and Harvey, Ben Shires and the Worst Witch.

KS2 English

KS2 English videos covering topics including, Conjunctions, Homophones, Misspelt Words and Noun Phrases.

Times Tables Videos

Find all the Super Movers times table films in one place! Great as either introductory films or as a recap.

Cymraeg

Welsh language times table films featuring well-known television characters and football mascots.

The Scottish Times Tables

Discover all the Super Movers Scottish times table films for Early and First Level students.

Super Movers Mascots

Looking for your favourite football mascot? From Manchester City's Moonbeam, to Burnley's Bertie Bee find them all here.