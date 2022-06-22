Last updated on .From the section Wrestling

Team Scotland are hopeful of wrestling medals in Birmingham

Christelle Lemofack has been chosen in Scotland's five-strong wrestling team for the Commonwealth Games - six years after representing Cameroon in Glasgow.

The 31-year-old finished fifth in the 53gk freestyle category in 2014.

Now British champion, she is heading to Birmingham this summer looking to do even better.

"With the Games being close to home, it motivates me more," Lemofack said. "Representing Scotland at the Games, it's a dream come true for me."

Nicolae Cojocaru is another chosen for Team Scotland having changed allegiances and the former Moldova and Romania wrestler, who moved to his new homeland in 2014, will compete in the 74kg category having won this year's British title.

Ross Connelly, who turns 23 next week, is also heading to his second Commonwealth Games, having finished 10th in the 57kg weight category in Gold Coast 2018.

This time he will step up to the 65kg division at Coventry Stadium & Indoor Arena on 5-6 August and says the event being so close to home "will make the occasion extra special".

Former Brazilian Jiu jitsu competitor Cameron Nicol, the current Scottish and British champion at 86kg, makes his Commonwealth Games debut only three years after taking up wrestling.

Abbie Fountain, who took 62kg bronze at the British Championships, is the youngest of the five wrestlers at only 18.

The latest announcement brings the number of athletes so far selected for Team Scotland to 142. Chef de mission Elinor Middlemiss said the wrestling team is "a mix of experience and new faces" with "some great medal contenders".

Scotland wrestling team

Nicolae Cojocaru, Ross Connelly, Abbie Fountain, Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio, Cameron Nicol.