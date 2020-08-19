Drew McIntyre makes his entrance at the WWE Live show in Cologne

Drew McIntyre's life story is one giant drama. We're not necessarily talking about the boy from Ayr's mind-bending rise to the top of WWE and his capture of a title previously held by Hulk Hogan, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

We're not even talking about the surreal sound of his Scottish-American accent calling out The Undertaker as the opponent he most wants to meet in the ring when life returns to normal. The Undertaker is 55-years-old and is described in various places as the "greatest wrestling brand in history" and "the most cherished, invaluable artefact the game has ever known".

He's probably got one last match left in him before the bell finally tolls for the big man, says the Scot. "That's the one I want before he rides off into the sunset. I want The Undertaker."

All of this is trippy. This rise to the top of an industry that no other person from this side of the world has ever come close to. This journey to America in pursuit of a dream that was realised in the spring. There should have been 80,000 in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida when he put the great Brock Lesnar on his back and took the title, but there was nobody.

Nobody watching live, that is. At home, the masses tuned in. WWE is an entertainment business and, boy, do they know how to sell it. There were 14m social media interactions the night McIntyre triumphed.

"It was the last scene of Wrestlemania and I needed to do something. I crawled to the camera and broke the law of wrestling - you're not supposed to look in the camera, don't stare down the screen. I couldn't help myself because it was the only way I could connect with the audience at home and I just thanked them for supporting me on my journey to the top and thanked them for choosing WWE in these difficult times. Millions of people tuned in as an escape."

'Wrestling is all I wanted to do'

A Scotsman's ascent to the pinnacle of WWE is a hell of a tale, but it's a distant second to the greatest tale, that of his mother, Angela. "When people ask how did I deal with disappointment on the path to the title I say that I had a superhero for a mom."

Drew McIntyre was Drew Galloway back then, the 'McIntyre' being added as part of WWE's storylines. He was a kid of 10, 11 and 12 and obsessed with wrestling. The showmen on telly in America? He couldn't get enough of them. The whooping and hollering? It resonated with him more than football. "Friends of mine used to say, 'Drew is going to be going around in his underpants for the rest of his life'. Wrestling is all I wanted to do."

At 15, there were no opportunities in Scotland, so he'd go to wrestling school in Portsmouth as often as he could, 12 hours there and 12 hours back. His father and mother supported him in every way they could. Even when he graduated from Glasgow Caledonian University with a degree in criminology, wrestling was still the thing. The only thing.

McIntyre's love of superheroes began with his mother

At 21, he got signed by WWE. November 2007, a momentous time in his life. They nicknamed him The Chosen One. Great claims were made on his behalf. The Scottish kid had the drive, the charisma, the work-ethic to make it. Then he lost it all. "My mother got sick. Cancer." He says he needs to tell us about his mum, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 51.

"I was definitely a mummy's boy. My wife, Kaitlyn, jokes about it a lot. She grew up in Ayrshire, and around the age of 18 she was stricken with a disease called cerebellar ataxia, which impacts on the back portion of your brain. It throws your balance. It becomes difficult to walk.

"My nana took her all around the UK trying to find a cure. It's such a rare condition. One doc told nana to basically bring her home and put her in a wheelchair. She wasn't going to have any semblance of a normal life. My nana found somebody who helped, in Glasgow I think. He stabilised the condition, so she could walk, almost like she was drunk. She could keep her balance by staying close to the wall. He also said that she should forget about having kids. My dad always says, 'Your mum was always having kids, no matter what'.

"I was the first and then there was my brother John. As far as she was concerned there was nothing wrong with her. Growing up, she did everything, she made dinner and she'd bring it to us one at a time. She'd balance one hand on the wall and give me my dinner, then go back get the next dinner. She'd walk out the back door, go down the concrete steps, and hang out the washing.

"She never complained all that time. Then she got cancer and still never complained. Going through chemo and radiation, it was horrible. She never complained once. She was a superhero. I miss her a lot."

The Undertaker's last stand?

When Angela died, things started to go awry. The focused wrestler lost his way and his job. He knew that he needed to reinvent himself, needed to drop down a few levels, rebrand and go again. It's show business. And the show was only getting started. "I used that time to finally become a man," he says.

Things turned for him in January when WWE saw something they liked, a hairy Scotsman fighting back. The Royal Rumble was his breakthrough - 30 guys in the ring, last man standing is the winner. There were 40,000 in Houston to witness the arrival of a new player in the drama. The victory over Lesnar was the last act of the renaissance.

McIntyre hopes he will have the honour of being The Undertaker's final opponent

How long will he be allowed to ride the wave? Hard to say, but he's not lacking in passion or professionalism, that's for sure. "I'm 35 and it depends on the individual. You can't put a number on it. Some guys are in their 40s and are still doing it. The Undertaker is in his 50s.

"When I first appeared I was so intimidated by him. Everybody would just freak out when they saw him. When I was 23 or 24 he was basically put in charge of me as my mentor. I was told to listen to nobody except The Undertaker, so I would harass him all the time for advice. Sometimes it sounded like he was talking in riddles because he spoke at such an advanced level. An absolute legend. I think he has one more match left in him and it has to be with Drew McIntyre."

The show will return soon, the boy from Ayr at the heart of it, still living the dream that many thought impossible.