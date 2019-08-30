Welsh pair Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews target WWE wrestling history

Flash Morgan Webster (L) and Mark Andrews believe home support will give them the edge at NXT UK TakeOver in Cardiff

Wrestling tag team Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews are aiming to become the WWE's first Welsh champions.

Andrews, 27, will be wrestling in his hometown of Cardiff, alongside Webster, also 27, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Motorpoint Arena at the NXT UK TakeOver event on Saturday, 31 August.

The pair - who wrestle together as 'The South Wales Subculture' - will be competing for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship against two other tag teams in a triple-threat match - which sees three competitors instead of two.

"It's the biggest show that Wales has seen in wrestling," said Andrews of the event, which sees Wales host a live televised WWE promotion for the first time.

"We've got the opportunity to become the first Welsh champions in WWE history, which is mind-blowing.

"Flash and I are going to be fighting harder than ever to get those tag team Championships. I'm hoping it'll be a night to remember."

Tag-team partner Webster added: "The fact we get to do this in Cardiff and together means the absolute world.

"It would be a fairytale if we were to win the Championships on Saturday."

Football tag line boosts tag team

Webster and Andrews have drawn inspiration from Wales' performance in the 2016 European Championships, where the nation's footballers defied the odds to first qualify and then reach the semi-finals.

The pair feel the Welsh crowd could be a factor in them earning tag-team glory on Saturday.

"I've been using 'Together Stronger', which I've stolen from the Euros," said Webster.

"Wales were lucky to get through into the Euros. I believe the reason Wales were able to do so well is because of the strong, passionate crowd supporting them.

"I think that's why we have a great shot of becoming champions. It's not just us that our opponents have to face; it's us and the entire Welsh nation, who will be behind us."

Street's legacy showing way ahead

Adrian Street left behind his father's Welsh mining roots to become one of wrestling's most recognisable figures

Adrian Street, who wrestled before WWE became mainstream, was an inspirational figure for Webster - real name Gavin Watkins - who hails from the same town as him in Brynmawr.

"Having him as someone who came from that valley, who went against the grain, broke out to conquer wrestling in his own way, it really helped me forge my own pathway ," Webster said.

Having seen his father work down the mines for 51 years, Street instead opted to become a professional wrestler.

Street, now 78, had a 57-year career in professional wrestling and was known for his exotic image, flamboyant attire and arrogant character.

He wrestled in a number of countries across the world and had taken on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Tegan Nox returning from injury

With a real chance of a first Welsh champion in the WWE, it looks like exciting times for the wrestling scene in Wales.

Alongside Eddie Dennis and Wild Boar [Michael Hitchman] is Tegan Nox [Steffanie Rhiannon Newell], the only Welsh female in the WWE. The 24-year-old recently returned to the ring following a ligament injury.

Before joining the American company, Nox was trained by Andrews and Webster. The Bargoed native has since featured a number of times on WWE programming, having made her debut in the Mae Young Classic in 2017.

Andrews said: "She is a standout competitor in pro wrestling. We helped train here but she quickly rose to the top of the scene.

"I'm incredibly excited to see her back in the ring and show them what she's made of.

"She will be one of the biggest stars in the world in the next few years."