Glasgow 2014: Robertson twins in Scotland wrestling team

Scotland have selected 14 wrestlers for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

The Scots are seeking a first Games medal since 1994, with twins Fiona and Donna Robertson out to improve on a string of fourth places in 2010.

The 48kg sisters, 44, took up the sport prior to the Delhi Games, having both won Commonwealth medals in their previous discipline of judo.

Jayne Clason, Kathryn Marsh, Sarah Jones, Viorel Etko and Joseph Luigi Bianco also have past Games experience.

Victor Keelan, President of the Scottish Wrestling Association, said: "The Scottish Wrestling Association is extremely proud of our athletes selected to compete for Team Scotland in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"Through their hard work and the leadership of our national coach Volodymyr Gladkov, we feel we have a strong team to lead us to success in Glasgow and create a legacy for our future wrestlers."

Team Scotland, wrestling:

Brian Harper57kg

Ross McFarlane57kg

Viorel Etko61kg

Gareth Jones65kg

Alex Gladkov65kg

Joseph Luigi Bianco86kg

Lewis Waddell86kg

Fiona Robertson48kg

Donna Robertson48kg

Shannon Hawke53kg

Jayne Clason53kg

Chelsea Murphy55kg

Kathryn Marsh55kg

Sarah Jones69kg