Mica McNeill (right) and team-mate Mica Moore are Britain's highest ever finishers at an Olympic women's bobsleigh event

Double Olympic bobsleigh pilot Mica McNeill, who defied a funding cut to secure a best-ever British women's finish of eighth place at Pyeongchang 2018, has announced her retirement.

McNeill, 29, finished 17th at Beijing 2022 and the "disappointing" result led to an extended break from the track.

She has decided not to return and bid to compete in Milan-Cortina 2026.

"While I could have done another Olympic cycle, it is time to start another journey," McNeill said.

"It was a difficult decision because the nature of every athlete is that you think you can go on for ever.

"I find it very hard to watch races, but I have had to fight my inner athlete and rein myself in."

McNeill and partner Mica Moore overcame the odds to finish eighth in Pyeongchang in February 2018.

Ahead of the Games, McNeill said the team had been "powered by the people" as they reached their £30,000 crowdfunding target after the national governing body withdrew funding.

In 2017, the pair were told by the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) - which had funding cut due to allegations of bullying, racism, sexism and discrimination - said there was no money left to fund a women's team due to a £50,000 overspend.

McNeill later went on to earn a second-place finish in a World Cup event in Latvia in January 2022. Alongside team-mate Adele Nicoll, it was the first time British women had stood on a World Cup podium in 13 years.

McNeill's retirement announcement comes less than a week after UK Sport announced an £856,000 funding boost for the bobsleigh programme. external-link

"I was involved in some of the hardest battles for British bobsleigh so it's tough to see the funding arriving now, but obviously it's also nice to see because the sport is in a much better place," added McNeill, who is moving into a new career as an athlete agent.

"It will be a case of looking back and thinking what if, but I have no regrets or negative feelings.

"I do think what we went through as a women's programme helped shape the new federation and the sport in general to make sure we don't make the same mistakes again. I think we have left it with a clearer path."