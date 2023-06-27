Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Scottish Curling say they are "extremely saddened" by the closure of Ayr Ice Rink.

Earlier this month, the governing body said the country had "a fighting chance" of keeping all 22 of the its rinks open in 12 months' time.

The rising cost of energy is one of the challenges facing facilities, with the Ayr rink having had 500 members and 30 clubs.

"It is a great shame to see them lose their home ice," said Scottish Curling. external-link

"The current economic situation poses unprecedented challenges to ice rinks across Scotland.

"The Scottish Curling board have formed a working group to examine options to support Ayr Ice Rink, as well as other rinks under threat of succumbing to economic and other outside pressures."

Scottish Ice Rink Association president Mike Ferguson commented: "The hike in energy costs is a very serious issue and rinks also have to contend with inflation running at about 10% on all other costs.

"Extensive discussion and debate is needed at this critical time. Meetings have taken place with MSPs, MPs, councillors, governing bodies, and agencies to highlight the situation."