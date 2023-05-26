Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

TDL Media will also take over the running of Braehead Arena

Elite League side Glasgow Clan has officially been taken over by Irish broadcasting company TDL Media.

The firm's boss Michael O'Rourke has promised "all the resource available to push the team forward".

Clan, previously founded and owned by Neil Black for 13 years, are still seeking their first title win.

"Our first priority is to put the Clan in the best possible position to achieve success on and off the ice," said O'Rourke external-link .

"The first step in that process is to finalise the appointment of a head coach and head of hockey operations and provide that person with all the resources available to push the team forward."

TDL have a portfolio of media companies, including television broadcaster Premier Sports.

The deal will also see O'Rourke and his company take over the running of Clan's home at Braehead Arena.

"Our custodianship of the Clan shouldn't be judged in the short term though," he added.

"What we want to do is put in place foundations and structures to ensure that long term Clan are a fixture in the community of the west of Scotland, an unrivalled game night experience for fans and a daunting opponent for any team in the EIHL."

Clan were put up for sale in October after a week during which the club lost sponsors following the signing of a player accused of rape in the United States.

Lasse Uusivirta was arrested in connection with a rape in the United States in 2013, although a grand jury decided not to proceed with the case.

Clan revealed the arrival of the 33-year-old, only to announce three hours later that the move had been scrapped after fans reacted angrily to a video interview on the ice hockey team's website, which was then removed.