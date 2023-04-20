Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat became Scottish mixed doubles champions for a second time at the end of February

Jen Dodds is not worried she and Bruce Mouat will not have seen each other for a month before the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship as Scotland seek a hat-trick of wins in South Korea.

Dodds and Mouat won in 2021 in Aberdeen and Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie triumphed in Switzerland last year.

"It's not a huge concern for us because we've done it in the past," said Dodds.

"Before Aberdeen, I don't think we saw each other for a month either. We did quite well there."

Dodds believes she and Mouat are "just quite used to slotting back in together and getting into the groove quickly".

Gangneung is the host city for the event, which runs for a week from Saturday and features teams from Australia, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United States and the hosts.

The sides are divided into pools of 10, with Scotland in Group A and England, represented by Lina and Michael Opel, in Group B.

"We're very used to travelling to different parts of the world and competing, so you just need to get used to an arena as quickly as possible and figure out the ice conditions which, again, we are used to," added Dodds.

"The experience you gain from going to many different ice rinks and arenas over the years is a skill in itself just to figure out how to get on top of that as quickly as possible."