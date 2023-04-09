Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bruce Mouat's rink led from the second end against Canada

Scotland clinched the World Men's Curling Championship gold in a dominant victory over hosts Canada.

Fourteen years on from their last title, the Scots led from the second end and were in control en route to a 9-3 win at Ottowa's TD Place Arena.

It took Canada until the fourth end before they got on the board, but Bruce Mouat's rink soon extended their lead to 6-1 at the half-way point.

And with the Scots claiming three in the eighth, the hosts conceded.

"We shot the lights out," said an emotional Mouat, whose team were 4-0 up after the first three ends.

"I didn't expect the final to go that way, but I'm so proud of everyone who has been part of our team.

"I think that [making the steal in the third to go 4-0 up] made me more nervous. You're in a game like that and have to defend that lead. It made things more anxious for me, but I managed to keep cool, I think."

Mouat's team of Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan, who needed a tense extra end to topple Italy in the last four, now add world gold to their the current European title and Olympic silver medal.

Switzerland took bronze after beating Italy 11-3.