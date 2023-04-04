Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bruce Mouat's Scots had earlier defeated United States' rink

Scotland have lost 7-4 to Switzerland at the World Men's Curling Championship - their second defeat of the round-robin stage in Ottawa, Canada.

Bruce Mouat's rink drop to equal fourth in the standings with four wins from their six matches so far.

The Scots were always playing catch up after Yannick Schwaller's team scored an opening double.

But the sides were level at 4-4 only for the Swiss to score three at the ninth end.

Victory lifts Schwaller's rink to second behind Niklas Edin's reigning champions from Sweden with six wins from seven.

The Swedes, who inflicted the Scots' other defeat, lead the way with six straight victories.

Before losing to the Swiss, Mouat's rink earlier in the day staged a late comeback to defeat John Shuster's United States 10-8 after scoring two at each of the final two ends.

Having already beaten Italy, Turkey and Germany, Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan next face Riku Yanagisawa's Japan, who also have a 4-2 record, on Wednesday.

Later in the day, they take on Jeong Byeong-jin's South Korean's, who currently lie 11th after losing six of their seven ties.

The top two qualify directly for the semi-finals, with the next four sides entering the play-offs for a chance to make the medal matches.