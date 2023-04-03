Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bruce Mouat (right) and his team beat Germany 8-6 in Ottawa

Scotland bounced back from their first defeat at the World Men's Curling Championship with a hard-fought win over Germany.

Bruce Mouat's rink were beaten by defending champions Sweden on Sunday but recovered with an 8-6 victory in Ottawa, Canada.

The Scots raced into a 5-0 lead, before Germany battled back to make it 6-5 with two ends to play.

But two in the eighth end effectively secured victory for Scotland.

Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, and Hammy McMillan have three wins from their first four matches of the Championship and sit joint third in the standings alongside Switzerland and Japan.

Scotland continue their campaign on Tuesday against United States (14:00 BST), followed by a meeting with the Swiss 10 hours later.

Sweden and Norway occupy the top two spots in the 13-team round robin standings having made unbeaten starts.

The top two qualify for the semi-finals, with the next four sides entering the play-offs for a chance to make the medal matches.