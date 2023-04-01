Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Scotland got their World Men's Curling Championship campaign off to a winning start in the round-robin stage as they beat Italy 7-4.

Bruce Mouat's rink, currently ranked sixth, were 2-0 down after three ends against Joel Retornaz's third-ranked side.

A third in the next put them ahead, but it was 5-4 going into a nail-biting final end before they clinched victory by scoring two.

The Scots next face Turkey on Sunday.

They then take on Niklas Edin's Swedish holders, who opened their account by easing to an 8-2 win over Sixten Totzek's Germans, in the day's second session.

Brad Gushue's fourth-ranked hosts lost 8-3 their opener to Yannick Schwaller's seventh-ranked Swiss, while Jeong Byeong-jin's South Korea defeated Anton Hood's New Zealand 8-2.