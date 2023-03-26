Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Charlotte Bankes took the Crystal Globe for winning the World Cup title

Charlotte Bankes won the overall Snowboard Cross World Cup for the second time despite finishing fifth in the final race of the season.

After Bankes' victory in Saturday's race, her nearest rival, France's Chloe Trespeuch, needed victory to have any chance of overhauling the Briton's points tally.

But Trespeuch finished third in Canada.

Bankes, 27, ended on 723 points with Trespeuch second on 650 and Australian Josie Baff third with 493.

It is Bankes' second title in a row.

The British snowboarder won back-to-back golds at the round in Sierra Nevada, Spain, two weeks ago, before another victory in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on 16 March.

Saturday's win was her seventh World Cup podium and sixth gold medal this season.

At the start of March, Bankes crashed out of her individual snowboard cross title defence in the Snowboard World Championships, before being crowned mixed team world champion alongside Huw Nightingale last week.