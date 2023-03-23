Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Gibson and Fear hope to become the first British pair to win a medal at the World Figure Skating Championships in 39 years

In the words of American actress, singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez, "let's get loud".

That's what Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear hope they can do when they bid for Britain's first medal in 39 years at the World Figure Skating Championships in Japan.

The ice dance duo plan to bring "joyful, explosive entertainment" to the rink, fresh from their silver medal at January's European Championships.

Asked by BBC Sport what it would mean to win gold, they both replied: "It would be a dream come true."

Fear added: "Both of us just want to show the joy we have for this sport because that's the reason we both do it."

They will perform their prescribed Latin-inspired rhythm dance to Jennifer Lopez on Friday, before the medals are decided on Saturday with the free dance, which will be available to watch on the Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app (03:30-06:55 GMT).

They could become the first Britons to make the podium at the World Championships since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in 1984.

And they travel to Japan off the back of their most successful season to date.

A fourth-place finish in this season's Grand Prix Final and their silver at the European Figure Skating Championships means Gibson and Fear are second in the world standings.

Olympic and world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are sitting out this season, opening the door for new world champions. Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and European champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are also likely to be in the mix.

'We change things every single day'

Gibson and Fear won Britain's first European medal in figure skating since Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland took bronze in 2014

As the daughter of a figure skater, English-Canadian Fear was just two years old when she first stepped on to the ice in Canada.

But for Scotsman Gibson, his route into the sport was far less conventional.

"I started at 11 years old after watching the first season of Dancing on Ice," he said.

"I was inspired by the fun the celebrities were having and the challenge it seemed to be for them to learn something new."

Since joining forces before the 2016-17 season, the duo have become five-time national champions, European silver medallists and have represented Team GB at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where they finished 10th.

On aiming for gold after being so close at the European Championships, Fear said: "This is just the next step of the season and we're really good at compartmentalising each competition and the progression of the season.

"We've made a lot of refinements since then and are really excited to showcase that and just show how strong we are from our training.

"We change things every single day and I'm not even exaggerating."

'I'm hoping there will be noise'

When Fear and Gibson made their Olympic debut in 2022, they performed to a minimal crowd, who were encouraged to avoid cheering or shouting because of Covid-19 restrictions in China's capital.

A year later, they hope "there will be noise" at the Saitama Super Arena, neat Tokyo.

"It's a huge arena and it's one of our favourites places to perform," said Fear.

"Even in the practices they've been the most full in terms of spectators than any competition I've been at. They're so loud and supportive, which is something we really feed off, so I'm hoping there will be noise."

"As J Lo says, 'let's get loud'," added Gibson.

How can I watch?

All times are UK and subject to late change

Friday, 24 March

01:45 GMT: Ice dance: rhythm dance

08:20-12:20: Women's free skate - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 25 March

03:30-06:55: Ice dance: Free dance - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

08:20-12:20: Men's free skate - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 26 March

14:40-16:00 BST: Highlights - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app