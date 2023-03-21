Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Scotland have only won one of their six matches so far

Scotland woes continued at the Women's World Curling Championship campaign with a 9-6 defeat to Norway.

After six matches, Rebecca Morrison's rink have just one win and sit second bottom in the 13-team standings.

The top six nations advance at the tournament in Sandviken, Sweden.

Italy, with four wins already, are Scotland's next opponents, while Switzerland remain the only unbeaten rink.

After withdrawing from last year's event due to Covid, Morrison is making her World Championship debut alongside Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson.

The Scots quartet came third at the European Championship, also in Sweden, in 2022.