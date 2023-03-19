Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin made her World Cup debut in 2011

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record-extending 88th World Cup win with victory in the giant slalom in Andorra.

The 28-year-old American clocked one minute 55.88 seconds across her two runs in Soldeu to finish 0.06secs ahead of Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund. Canada's Valerie Grenier was third.

Shiffrin broke the record of 86 World Cup wins - held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark - earlier this month.

Victory gave Shiffrin her 138th podium finish, breaking Lindsey Vonn's record.

She drew level with compatriot Vonn when she finished third in Saturday's slalom.

"I feel OK, this is amazing," Shiffrin told her boyfriend and fellow World Cup alpine ski racer Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, 30, who surprised her with a post-race interview.

"I feel great and all these women are fighting in the second run. Congrats, I barely squeaked by that. Congrats to all the women. I've decided to come back and do it all again next year.

"Just keep moving on. Going back to the US, going to get some beach time."

The win completed a remarkable season for Shiffrin, who had 14 victories across all disciplines and had already secured the overall, slalom and giant slalom World Cup crystal globes before this weekend's event.

It was also a record 21st win in the women's giant slalom and meant she ended with a career-best World Cup points tally of 2,206, with only Slovenian Tina Maze's 2,414 points scored in 2013 ahead of her in the all-time rankings.