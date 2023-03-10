Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Shiffrin won her first World Cup race in December 2012 at 17 years old, in a night slalom in Are, Sweden

Mikaela Shiffrin has equalled the record for World Cup wins with an 86th victory in Friday's giant slalom in Are, Sweden.

The 27-year-old American will have the chance to surpass Swede Ingemar Stenmark's record on Saturday when she races in the slalom in the same resort.

Shiffrin had led after the first run and built on that to beat Italy's Federica Brignone by 0.64 seconds.

"This is just a spectacular day," Shiffrin told Eurosport.

More to follow.