Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Britain's Kirsty Muir has qualified for Sunday's final of the women's freeski big air event at the Freestyle World Ski Championships in Georgia.

Muir, 18, topped qualification with a score of 93.80, ahead of France's Tess Ledeux and Megan Oldham of Canada.

In January she won her first X Games medal, taking bronze in Colorado behind Oldham and Ledeux.

In the men's event, Briton Chris McCormick failed to qualify and Tyler Harding did not start.

Muir won a World Cup ski slopestyle silver in 2021 and was fifth in the ski big air in Beijing on her Winter Olympics debut last year, after previously winning silver at the Youth Winter Olympics in 2020.

Each competitor in big air has five runs, with the cumulative total of their best two scores deciding their placing.