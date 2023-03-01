Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bankes went into the 2022 Winter Olympics as world champion, having won the 2021 title in Sweden

Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes has failed to in her bid to defend her snowboard cross world title.

Bankes, who in 2021 became the first Briton to win a world title on a snowboard, crashed out in heat one of the competition in Bakuriani, Georgia.

The 27-year-old has been in good form on the World Cup circuit, having won two golds and a bronze this season.

Bankes, who had been favourite to win gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics, did not make it out of her last-16 heat.

Switzerland's Sophie Hediger and Germany's Jana Fischer completed the course and will race in the quarter-final on Wednesday afternoon, against Czech Olympic champion Eva Adamczykova and Pia Zerkhold of Austria.

Lindsey Jacobellis, the most decorated female snowboard cross athlete of all time, will compete against fellow American Faye Gulini, Switzerland's Lara Casanova and Italy's Sofia Belingheri in the second quarter-final heat.

The snowboarder, who had raced internationally for France from the age of 15, made her debut for GB at a Europa Cup event in 2021, going on to earn five World Cup podium finishes from six races in that season.