Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat competed together at last year's Winter Olympics

Former world champions Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat reclaimed the Scottish mixed doubles curling title on Sunday.

The Olympians won the competition for the second time, defeating Sophie Jackson and Duncan McFadzean 6-4.

It was Mouat's record-breaking sixth national title, and he hopes to win Scotland a third-straight mixed doubles crown at the forthcoming World Championships, which begin on 4 March.

"That's the goal. We're not going to go there for anything less," said Mouat.

"We've already got that World Championship, so we might as well try and get three in a row after Bobby Lammie and Eve Muirhead did such a great job last year, but they went undefeated which gives us a bit of a challenge."