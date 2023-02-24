Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Valieva became first woman to land a quadruple jump at a Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn Rusada's own ruling and instead punish figure skater Kamilia Valeiva.

Rusada previously found Valieva bore "no fault or negligence" over a positive doping test in December 2021.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has appealed to Cas over that decision and the Russians have now done the same.

News of the positive test caused major controversy at the 2022 Winter Games.

"Rusada seeks a ruling from Cas setting aside the challenged decision and finding the athlete to have committed an anti-doping rule violation under the Rusada anti-doping rules, and sanctioned with 'the appropriate consequences'," Cas said on Friday.

Rusada said that it hoped the Cas ruling might "include or be limited to a reprimand".

Cas also confirmed the International Skating Union (ISU) had made an appeal against Rusada's ruling that found Valieva not guilty.

Valieva, then 15, failed a drugs test at the Russian national championship in December 2021 when she tested positive for banned heart medication trimetazidine.

Details of the result only surfaced after she had won gold in the team event at the Beijing Games in February 2022, during which she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at a Winter Olympics.

She was allowed to compete in the women's singles event after a court lifted her provisional ban.

However, a number of falls and stumbles meant she dropped from first to fourth place, which saw her leave the arena in tears.

Wada is seeking a four-year ban for the 16-year-old, while the ISU wants "a period of ineligibility at Cas' discretion" from 25 December 2021 and "disqualification of all results achieved during this period including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes".

The ISU also asked Cas to determine the consequences of Valieva's anti-doping rule violation, as well as the final results of the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022.

During the Games the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided no medals in that discipline would be handed out until Valieva's case was resolved.