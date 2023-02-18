Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Former decathlete Hall represented Great Britain in the Winter Olympics at 2018 Pyeongchang and 2022 Beijing

Great Britain's Brad Hall led the nation to a first World Cup medal in the two-man bobsleigh.

Hall, along with brakemen Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett, clinched a bronze medal by finishing fourth in the final round of the season in Latvia.

Hall, 32, finished third in the overall standings of a competition that has been running since 1983.

Pushed six times by Lawrence and twice by Cackett, he finished on the podium four times and always in the top five.

The success in the two-man event comes a week after Hall, Lawrence, Cackett and Arran Gulliver won silver in the four-man event - Britain's first men's overall medal in any discipline since 1995.